Tesla Issues Sixth Cybertruck Recall This Year

Tesla is recalling 2,431 Cybertrucks to replace defective drive inverters, according to notices made public by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday.
 
It’s the sixth recall of the Cybertruck since the angular steel pickup went on sale about a year ago. The Cybertruck sells in the U.S. for a base price of around $80,000.
 
Tesla addressed the previous Cybertruck recall with an over-the-air software update to fix an issue that caused images from the truck’s backup cameras to not display correctly after the driver shifted into reverse. The latest Cybertruck recall requires the replacement of a part called a drive inverter, which provides power to the wheels of the vehicle.


