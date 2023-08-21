Tesla Job Posting Gives Clue To New Rental Program At Texas Collision Centers

Tesla is reportedly preparing to launch an in-house pilot rental program that would function at its collision centers in Texas, according to a now-deleted job listing for “Program Manager, Business Development,” first spotted by @SawyerMerritt on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The link to the listing no longer works, returning a “404 page not found” error, but the original poster took a screenshot of the job description, which clearly states that the person’s main role will be to “Lead in the launch of the Tesla Rental Program in Texas.”
Read Article