Tesla Job Posting Gives Clue To New Rental Program At Texas Collision Centers

Tesla is reportedly preparing to launch an in-house pilot rental program that would function at its collision centers in Texas, according to a now-deleted job listing for “Program Manager, Business Development,” first spotted by @SawyerMerritt on X (formerly known as Twitter). The link to the listing no longer works, returning a “404 page not found” error, but the original poster took a screenshot of the job description, which clearly states that the person’s main role will be to “Lead in the launch of the Tesla Rental Program in Texas.”



NEWS: @Tesla to launch rental program in Texas.



The company has a job posting for a Program Manager of Business Development: "Support the team on launching a small pilot in all Texas collision sites"



1/3 pic.twitter.com/8VtEyBMKgC — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 17, 2023



Read Article