Tesla Keeps Settling Autopilot Death Cases Out Of Court

Agent009 submitted on 9/18/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:11 AM

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Lawsuits that turn into jury trials can be costly, and likely to avoid a potentially astronomical payout, Tesla has settled a lawsuit filed in relation to the death of a 31-year-old killed while driving a Model S with Autopilot enabled. As you may expect, details about the settlement remain confidential.
 
On February 18, 2023, Genesis Giovanni Mendoza Martinez was driving his 2014 Tesla Model S on Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County, California, when the EV slammed into a fire truck responding to an earlier accident. Martinez was killed in the 70-mph crash, while his brother in the passenger seat suffered serious injuries.


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Tesla Keeps Settling Autopilot Death Cases Out Of Court

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