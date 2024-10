Elon Musk has just confirmed that a drivable $25,000 Tesla isn’t on the horizon, a revelation bound to frustrate many who had pinned their hopes on an affordable Tesla in the near future. Now, the fate of an affordable Tesla hinges on whether the company can actually overcome the enormous hurdles to achieving Level 5 autonomy. To Musk’s credit, he vaguely hinted at this several years ago, though it’s still a bitter pill for potential buyers.



