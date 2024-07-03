Tesla Launches 2 Seat Model Y Delivery Vehicle In France

Tesla has launched a two-seater Model Y for business owners in France, helping them qualify for a unique tax loophole.

The automaker launched a two-seater Model Y this morning with a storage capacity of 76 cubic feet, or 2,158 liters.

While its design offers advantages to business owners due to its size and lack of seating, it was developed to help infiltrate France’s massive fleet of over 6.3 million commercial vehicles, which are mostly powered by diesel engines.

Clément Maguet, a Senior Account Manager at Tesla in France, announced on LinkedIn that the automaker was launching the vehicle to help make a dent in this massive fleet of diesel-powered vehicles, as the design and two-seat layout helps the car qualify for commercial vehicle taxation: