Tesla Launches DIESEL Powered GigaBerlin Shuttle Train For Workers

Tesla has opened a train shuttle service at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany today, making the site the company's first to offer workers access by rail.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tesla Europe has announced the line's inauguration, noting that "Giga Berlin now has its own train shuttle, capable of moving 400 people per ride."
 
The announcement was accompanied by a short video of the first train arriving early in the morning at the new Tesla station located on the factory premises. The short video also provides a glimpse at the plant's train platform, which features a canopy covered with solar panels.


