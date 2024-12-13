Tesla Launches Levitating Cybertruck Just In Time For Christmas

Tesla has released a 1:24 scale model of the Cybertruck that levitates above its base, priced at $250. The model features silver-coated detailing, functional headlights, and taillights, and is designed to either stay motionless or rotate with a gentle tap.
While the levitating feature may appeal to Tesla enthusiasts or collectors, it is primarily a novelty item rather than a functional product. The floating effect is powered by magnets, and while it offers an interesting way to display the model, it doesn’t add much beyond visual appeal.
