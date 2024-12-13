Tesla Launches Levitating Cybertruck Just In Time For Christmas

Agent009 submitted on 12/13/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:41:22 PM

Views : 286 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetechoutlook.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has released a 1:24 scale model of the Cybertruck that levitates above its base, priced at $250. The model features silver-coated detailing, functional headlights, and taillights, and is designed to either stay motionless or rotate with a gentle tap.

 
While the levitating feature may appeal to Tesla enthusiasts or collectors, it is primarily a novelty item rather than a functional product. The floating effect is powered by magnets, and while it offers an interesting way to display the model, it doesn’t add much beyond visual appeal.





 


Read Article


Tesla Launches Levitating Cybertruck Just In Time For Christmas

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)