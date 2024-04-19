Tesla Layoffs Will Not Affect Mexico Gigafactory Plans

The State Secretary of Economy of Nuevo León assured that Tesla’s global staff reduction does not affect Giga Mexico’s construction.

Secretary of Economy Iván Rivas Rodríguez told Milenio that work on Tesla Gia Mexico is still proceeding, and the company’s investment in the municipality of Santa Catarina is still on the table.

“Everything continues as planned, I could tell you that the plant is going,” Rodríguez said. “… continuous work with them has not changed; there has not been anything different as a result of [the global layoffs], so we do not see any risk, and we believe that everything is going as we have planned together with the company.”