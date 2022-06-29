Tesla Lays Off Almost Two Thirds Of The Autopilot Team

Tesla's layoffs continue as the company sees to reduce its head count by 10 percent, but they don't seem to be restricted to salaried employees.

According to a Bloomberg news report citing people familiar with the matter, the EV maker has laid off about 200 hourly workers who processed data at its San Mateo office in California. The people were working on Tesla's Autopilot team at the facility, which was shuttered.

Prior to the cuts, the San Mateo office had about 350 employees, but some had been transferred to a nearby facility in recent weeks. The unnamed sources claim the majority of those who were let go were hourly workers. That seems to contradict Tesla CEO Elon Musk's stated plans to cut 10 percent of salaried staff while increasing hourly jobs.