Tesla Limits Customers To Only One Cybertruck Per Household

Tesla is quickly running out of Cybertrucks to deliver to those who were invited to configure a Foundation Series model. When the deliveries to regular customers started in early December, the delivery estimates were between December 2023 and March 2024 for the Cybertruck AWD and "early 2024" for the Cyberbeast. While Tesla is trying to satisfy as many reservation holders as possible, these dates have been pushed back considerably.



Those who recently got an invite to configure the Cybertruck had to choose between the AWD configuration, which is estimated to ship between January and March 2024, and the Cyberbeast, with a vague "mid-late 2024" delivery window. This is the same as saying that the Cyberbeast is sold out until at least the end of 2024, which explains why many opted for the AWD Cybertruck.



Good. No one should get 2 Foundation Series. There’s so many people waiting guys….



1 Cybertruck, then pass the cyber stick on. https://t.co/Zj6mHCCwW5 — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) December 27, 2023







