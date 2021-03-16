Tesla Lobbies UK Government To Make Fossil Fuels More Expensive

Tesla has lobbied the UK government to increase taxes on petrol and diesel vehicles as a way to incentivize the purchase of all-electric cars. Tesla’s efforts also encouraged the UK government to initiate an eventual ban on hybrid vehicles. 

Tesla is calling for a rise in fuel duty and a charge on petrol and diesel car purchases, which would, in turn, pay for grants and tax breaks like a VAT exemption for battery-powered cars. If successful, Tesla’s lobbying efforts could make EVs much cheaper and fossil fuel-powered vehicles thousands of pounds more expensive.



