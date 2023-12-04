Tesla Logo More Recognizable Than Mercedes, Toyota Or Lexus To New Car Buyers

Tesla may be a young carmaker relative to its rivals in the automotive sector, but it appears that the company has already become a household name of sorts. This is particularly true for Tesla’s logo, which is already more recognizable than the logos of much more experienced car manufacturers, such as Toyota and Mercedes-Benz. In a recent study shared with Teslarati, American Trucks conducted a memory test survey on Americans to find out which car logos were most and least memorable. As it turned out, Tesla’s “T” logo was more memorable than Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus. Tesla’s logo was also voted by the study’s respondents as the 3rd best car logo, just behind Audi and BMW. Toyota and Honda ranked behind Tesla.



