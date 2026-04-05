Tesla Logs 10 Billion Miles Using Full Service Driving And It Is Far From Perfect

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) fleet has crossed the 10 billion mile mark, according to the automaker’s updated safety page. It’s the threshold that CEO Elon Musk himself set earlier this year as the data milestone needed for “safe unsupervised” driving.

The achievement represents a massive acceleration in data collection — the fleet was logging roughly 29 million miles per day by late April, up from 14 million miles per day at the start of the year. But hitting a round number doesn’t mean Tesla is about to flip a switch on Level 4 autonomy.