Tesla Looks To Hire An Affairs Specialist After Nordic Unions Band Together In Massive Strike

It appears that Tesla is looking to strengthen its legal team in Sweden, with the company posting a job opening for a government affairs specialist for the Nordic region. The new job listing, which was advertised on Tesla’s Careers website, highlighted that the specialist must be someone with “significant experience with Nordic legislative and regulatory advocacy.”



The job opening comes amidst Tesla’s efforts to navigate an ongoing union strike in Sweden. The strike, which was initiated by trade union IF Metall due to Tesla’s lack of a collective agreement, has resulted in a number of issues for the company. Thanks to IF Metall’s protests and sympathy strikes that have reached other countries, Tesla Sweden is currently facing a mountain of disruptions in its business.





