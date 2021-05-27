Tesla Loses NHTSA Safety Designations During Feature Upgrades

Newer Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will no longer be labeled as having some advanced safety features after the automaker said it was removing radar sensors to transition to a camera-based Autopilot system, NHTSA said Wednesday.

The safety agency confirmed it updated its website to show that Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced on or after April 27 "do not have NHTSA's check mark for recommended safety technologies: forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support."



