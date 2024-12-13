Tesla Loses Norwegian Court Case Against Whistleblower Who Exposed Security Flaws

In a significant legal ruling, a Norwegian court has ordered Tesla to pay a former employee more than €10,000 (equal to $10,500 at current exchange rates) in damages and cover upwards of €170,000 ($178,000) in legal fees after finding the company had violated his rights as a whistleblower.
 
The case stems from the actions of Lukasz Krupski, a former service technician at Tesla’s plant in Drammen, Norway. Krupski had provided more than 100 gigabytes of data to German publication Handelsblatt, revealing security flaws and a series of data protection problems. It included information related to problems with the Autopilot system and Tesla’s struggles to bring the Cybertruck to the market.


Tesla Loses Norwegian Court Case Against Whistleblower Who Exposed Security Flaws

