Tesla MISSES Target In Q4 2020. Where Does The Stock Go MONDAY?

Tesla said Saturday that it delivered 180,570 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, beating its previous record as well as Wall Street expectations. The electric automaker produced 179,757 vehicles total.



For the year, Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles in 2020, slightly missing its most recent guidance of 500,000 vehicles.



At an annual shareholder meeting earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk told shareholders he expected deliveries to hit an implied range between 477,750 and 514,500 cars for 2020, despite the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.





Read Article