Tesla Makes All Supercharging Free In Israel Amid Attacks

Tesla is making all Superchargers in Israel free to use to facilitate travel amid terror attacks in the country.

Since this weekend, Israel has been dealing with an offensive from Hamas. Assailants managed to infiltrate the border and have been conducting coordinated terror attacks on civilians across the country, along with missile strikes in densely populated areas.

The most recent death tolls report over 1,200 lives lost on the Israeli side, and Gaza is reporting 900 people being killed in counter-attacks by Israeli forces – with many more injured on both sides.