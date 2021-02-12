Tesla Makes It Official: Tells SEC That Texas Is New Home For Corporate Headquarters

Tesla Inc. has officially said goodbye to California and howdy to Texas, saying in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday that the corporate headquarters are now at the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who clashed with Alameda County, California, public health officials during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, announced the plan at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in October without giving a timeline. Tesla's Austin factory, which will make the Model Y and the forthcoming Cybertruck, is nearing completion.