Tesla Makes It Official: Tells SEC That Texas Is New Home For Corporate Headquarters

Agent009 submitted on 12/2/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:10:49 AM

Views : 504 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla Inc. has officially said goodbye to California and howdy to Texas, saying in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday that the corporate headquarters are now at the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who clashed with Alameda County, California, public health officials during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, announced the plan at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in October without giving a timeline. Tesla's Austin factory, which will make the Model Y and the forthcoming Cybertruck, is nearing completion.



Read Article


Tesla Makes It Official: Tells SEC That Texas Is New Home For Corporate Headquarters

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)