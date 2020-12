Tesla is now giving access to service manuals, repair guides, diagnostic tools, and more for free.

The new right-to-repair initiative should help owners who want to tinker with their vehicles themselves.



Last month, we reported that Tesla was fighting a new “Right to Repair” initiative in Massachusetts, claiming it would weaken its cybersecurity.

The initiative, which was on the ballot in November, aimed to improve access to electronic data and diagnostic tools inside vehicles.