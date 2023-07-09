Tesla Makes Yoke Steering Wheel A $1000 Option Moving Forward

Tesla has increased the price of the Yoke steering wheel option for the Model S and Model X at $1,000, according to its online configurator, as spotted by Sawyer Merritt on X.

The controversial steering wheel has had quite a ride since its introduction in 2021 as part of the two flagship EVs’ refresh, when it became the only choice for newly configured cars, while the normal round steering wheel was nowhere to be found on the options list.

However, things started to change a few years later, after people complained about the yoke’s lack of practicality, especially at low speeds, so Tesla introduced a round steering wheel in January 2023 as the standard spec for the Model S and Model X, while the yoke was transformed into a no-cost option.