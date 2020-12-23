Tesla Making Preparations To Refine High Performance Model S Plaid At The Nurburgring

Tesla appears to be subtly setting the stage for the arrival of its track-ready flagship sedan, the Model S Plaid, in the Nurburgring. As observed recently by members of the electric vehicle community, Tesla is building what appears to be several Supercharger V3 stations at the iconic racetrack.

While seemingly a minor update considering Tesla’s expansion into the European region through Gigafactory Berlin, the presence of Supercharger stations at the Nurburgring does provide a lot of value for electric car owners in the area. Considering the output of Tesla’s Supercharger stations, electric car owners would be able to recharge their vehicles quickly in between laps or racing sessions.