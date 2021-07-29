Tesla May Be Attempting A Nurburgring Track Record With The Model S Plaid

Before the Tesla Model S Plaid debuted, prototypes were regularly spotted at the Nurburgring, leading to speculation that Tesla was attempting to set a new lap record. There were even claims the Model S Plaid had beaten the record time for four-door electric cars set by the Porsche Taycan by 20 seconds, but Tesla never released an official time.

Since then, the Model S Plaid has set a new quarter-mile record time of 9.24 seconds at 152 mph with Jay Leno behind the wheel. Now, the high-performance electric sedan has returned to the 'Ring to settle some unfinished business.