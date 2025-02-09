Tesla May Be Mulling New Cyber SUV Design

Tesla appears to be mulling a Cyber SUV design, which would encapsulate the stainless steel exoskeleton of the Cybertruck but with elements of an SUV.
 
The company has been hearing from consumers and fans for some time that it is in need of a full-size SUV in its lineup.
 
The Model X is more compact than what people are looking for, and although the company has said its focus for some time would be on developing affordable models and the Cybercab, which only enables two-passenger travel, it appears that it may be considering other options.






 


