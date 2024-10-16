Tesla May Have Already Exhausted All Cybertruck Reservation Holders In The US

In terms of sheer numbers, you cannot say the Tesla Cybertruck hasn't been successful in 2024. Controversial, sure. But according to Cox Automotive's most recent U.S. sales data, Cybertruck's deliveries have made it the third best-selling electric vehicle model in the recent third quarter, outpacing even perennial strong sellers like the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

At the same time, having first debuted as a concept way back in November 2019, it has years of hype—and reservations—behind it. Can the stainless steel truck keep putting up those numbers after the initial reservations have been fulfilled?