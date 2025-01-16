Tesla May Have Made Model Y Juniper Easier To Repair

Agent009 submitted on 1/16/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:30:53 AM

Views : 492 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla recently released its refreshed Model Y design in China and other Asian markets, and the design’s unveiling also seems to include a change that could make certain repairs easier.
 
After photos surfaced on X of the refreshed Model Y’s Glacier Blue color at Gigafactory Texas over the weekend, one photo of the vehicle’s rear showed a design change to the trunk that could be targeting ease of repairs. As spotted by Drive Tesla Canada on Tuesday, the new Model Y trunk has now been separated into two parts, which could make it easier to repair along with potentially decreasing insurance premiums on the vehicle for buyers.


Read Article


Tesla May Have Made Model Y Juniper Easier To Repair

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)