Tesla May Have Made Model Y Juniper Easier To Repair

Tesla recently released its refreshed Model Y design in China and other Asian markets, and the design’s unveiling also seems to include a change that could make certain repairs easier.

After photos surfaced on X of the refreshed Model Y’s Glacier Blue color at Gigafactory Texas over the weekend, one photo of the vehicle’s rear showed a design change to the trunk that could be targeting ease of repairs. As spotted by Drive Tesla Canada on Tuesday, the new Model Y trunk has now been separated into two parts, which could make it easier to repair along with potentially decreasing insurance premiums on the vehicle for buyers.