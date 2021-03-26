Tesla May Have Purchased Land Next To Chinese Gigafactory To Produce A New $25k Vehicle

Agent009 submitted on 3/26/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:18:24 AM

Views : 438 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

YouTuber Ryan Shaw reviews some of the latest refreshed Tesla Model S sightings, new Tesla Semi footage, new yoke steering wheel information, and other neat Tesla news. One story that stands out is about how Tesla possibly bought a big piece of land right next to Gigafactory Shanghai that's meant for new energy vehicle (NEV) production. If you don't have time to check out the 14-minute video, below is a nice outline, most of which we recently covered but there's a chance you missed some of it.


Read Article


Tesla May Have Purchased Land Next To Chinese Gigafactory To Produce A New $25k Vehicle

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)