Tesla May Shutter Berlin Gigafactory

Is Tesla preparing to pull the plug on domestic production in Germany? It might sound crazy for a factory that just opened a few years ago, but when you look at the abysmal sales numbers in Europe and combine them with the latest threats from management against the union, the writing might be on the wall. For months, we have been reporting on the demand issues Tesla is facing in Europe. Now, the situation has deteriorated to a point where the existence of Gigafactory Berlin itself seems to be in question.



