Tesla Meets Certification Requirements - GigaBerlin To Open March 22nd Or 23rd

Tesla's Giga Berlin factory in Germany may get its final approval at the end of this week, with an official opening expected to take place on March 22 or 23.

The information comes from German newspaper Tagesspiegel, which notes that Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke's so-called "Task Force Tesla" met last Tuesday to discuss the factory's final approval.

The meeting reportedly only lasted 20 minutes, but the conclusions were clear: all obstacles facing the opening of Tesla's electric vehicle factory were cleared.