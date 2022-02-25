Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award

The Tesla Model 3 sedan and Tesla Model Y crossover were both among the long list of winners of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) most coveted award, the Top Safety Pick+.

It's important to point out that the year of the award can be very important when it comes to IIHS. For example, you have to look closely to determine whether a model is designated as a 2021 Top Safety Pick+ or a 2022 Top Safety Pick+. The reason for this is that IIHS updates the criteria to make it more difficult to get the award, and to encourage automakers to produce safer cars.


