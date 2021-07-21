Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Lead The World In EV Sales By A Wide Margin

Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 combined for the ideal one-two punch in the global EV sales charts through 2021 so far. A new list of the top 12 electric cars in the world was released earlier this week, and it shows Tesla’s lead in the sector is still as evident and as dominant as it ever was. The list, put together by Car and Driver, shows that the Model Y has undoubtedly become Tesla’s star child with 76,429 units sold through the first half of 2021. Despite only being in Tesla’s lineup for a little over a year, the all-electric crossover has established itself as the most popular electric vehicle in the world today, surpassing its sibling Model 3, which really brought Tesla into the conversation of mass-market, affordable vehicles. The Model Y starts at $52,990 and is available in two different configurations: Long Range and Performance. Both builds of the vehicle pack Tesla’s Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive powertrain, one of the most robust and advanced in the entire automotive sector today based on quality and performance metrics.



Read Article