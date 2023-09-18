Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Top The List Of Least Stolen Vehicles

Buying a Tesla makes a whole lot of sense if you want an all-electric vehicle. But if you haven't decided to ditch the internal combustion engine, there's a strong chance you might explore other makes and models. However, here's yet another argument in favor of adding a Model 3 or Model Y to your driveway. And this one's pretty convincing.

Consumer Reports crunched the numbers collected by the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) between 2020 and 2022. They reveal the most stolen vehicles and the cars with the lowest theft frequency. Surprisingly, Tesla's cheapest EVs are championing the latter.

But just last year, over one million cars were stolen in the US. No matter how you look at it, that's a worrying statistic. It shows that car owners must take extra precautions when parking overnight or in crowded urban areas.