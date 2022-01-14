Tesla Model 3 And Y Vehicles Being Investigated For Heaters That Can't Keep Up In The Winter

As you may have heard, Tesla Model Y and Model 3 owners in Canada are having issues with their cars' heat pumps. This is a major problem that could be life-threatening, so it needs to be addressed and fixed as soon as possible. That said, Transport Canada has put the cars under an “Issue Assessment Investigation.” The investigation is specifically related to Tesla's HVAC systems and potential problems with heating, ventilation, and air conditioning in frigid weather. The government organization has not yet issued a recall. However, automakers must make Transport Canada aware of defects and potential safety concerns, and the information must be shared with all impacted owners.



