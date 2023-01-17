Tesla Model 3 Crashes Into A Ferry In Vancouver

There has been a flurry of crashes involving Tesla vehicles in the past two years, and in many cases, the drivers reported the car suddenly accelerated out of control. Sudden Unintended Acceleration (SUA) is more common than you might imagine as a crash cause, and it happens across all car brands. Nevertheless, accidents involving Tesla vehicles instantly gain more coverage because people react more emotionally to these kinds of stories.



Tesla also uses driver-assist features with confusing names, like Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, which tricks people into thinking the car is smarter than it is. Often, these features are abused by drivers, and videos of people asleep behind the wheel of a Tesla are not uncommon. Nevertheless, having these assist features onboard also encouraged some drivers to put the blame on them in case of a crash. It’s easy to claim the car is possessed by a malefic spirit that took over control and crashed it, but most of the time, such claims have been proven false.



