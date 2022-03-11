Tesla Model 3 Found Floating In The Pacific

Just off the beach in Santa Barbara, California, authorities found a white Tesla Model 3 halfway under the water. The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department discovered the car around 8 a.m. local time on Monday morning. The incident is still under investigation as authorities try to determine just how the all-electric vehicle ended up swimming with the fishes. According to reporter John Palminteri, who posted about the incident on Twitter, firefighters immediately searched the vehicle and the surrounding area for anyone associated with the Tesla. Ultimately, nobody was found. The Santa Barbara CO. Sheriff’s Department also went to work trying to figure out what exactly took place.



