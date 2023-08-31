Tesla Model 3 Highland Begins Popping Up on German And French Roads

The updated version of Tesla's Model 3, dubbed "Project Highland," has been spotted roaming around Germany and France in the last two days. The EV might be in the last stages of development. Now, engineers fine-tune everything and iron out all the itsy-bitsy details. The all-electric sedan is an important car for Tesla. Alongside the Model Y crossover, these vehicles propelled the now-Texas-based automaker into a position of power on the automotive scene. Not only is it the world's most valuable carmaker, but it's also the company that transformed an EV into a global best-seller. So far, the Model Y is considered the most popular vehicle worldwide when accounting for new sales in the first half of 2023. The first Model 3 'Highland' under heavy wraps was spotted in Germany. Tesla might have wanted to see how the powertrain behaves when it's stressed on the country's high-speed roads known as the Autobahn. Similarly, it might have wanted to measure efficiency and figure out how the suspension system handles driving on various types of European asphalt.



