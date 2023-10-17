Tesla Model 3 Highland Hits The European Market - Was It Worth the Wait?

The new facelifted Tesla Model 3 is finally on sale in the UK having been first revealed at the 2023 Munich Motor Show. Alongside the new exterior design also comes additional range, keeping the all-electric mid-size executive saloon competitive against a growing cast of rivals. We were blown away by the Model 3 when it arrived in 2019 by its mix of agility on the road, practicality and EV range, so much so that we named it our 2019 Car of the Year. Fast forward to 2023 and the Model 3 has several impressive rivals in the form of the BMW i4, Polestar 2 and Hyundai Ioniq 6, so a mid-life refresh for the Tesla was expected.



