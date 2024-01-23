Tesla Model 3 Highland Wins Norway's Cold Weather Range Award - Clearly They Know Something We Don't

The refreshed Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD impressed in a winter range test in Norway. Despite the extremely cold weather, with temperatures dropping below -20 degrees Celsius (-4 F), the Model 3 covered more than 300 km (186 miles). Unlike some of its competitors, the Model 3 continued to drive after its projected range reached zero during the test.



Electric vehicles perform poorly in the weather, or that's what some people with an agenda or simply misinformed want us to believe. The truth is that frigid temperatures affect EVs and ICE vehicles equally. Still, electric cars are less likely to have issues in the cold, as shown by statistics from Norway. Although 23 percent of the vehicles in the country are electric, only 13% that failed to start in the cold were EVs, according to a rescue service in Norway.





