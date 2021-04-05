Tesla Model 3 Leads The Drive For A Greener New York City Cab Fleet

The New York Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) has issued a resolution for a pilot program to introduce more electric taxis into the city’s yellow cab industry. TLC noted that its rules “do not explicitly permit the use of fully electric vehicles as yellow taxis,” However, the Commission did recognize that one BEV model has the permission to be used as a yellow taxi — the Tesla Model 3.

“With the number of BEVs and charging stations increasing throughout the City, the TLC believes it is time to expand the use of additional BEVs as taxis in NYC,” noted TLC in its resolution approving its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Taxi Pilot Program.