Tesla Model 3 Performance Recalled Because Of The Dumbest Reason

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is an impressive car with almost supercar-like acceleration. The car makes it easy to reach extra-legal speeds in a hurry, but the speedometer may not always correctly display vehicle speed-related information. That's the issue at hand in a new recall, where the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says vehicle speed is missing units when the Model 3 Performance is put into Track Mode.

The recall includes 48,184 examples of 2018-2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance cars. The NHTSA says that when the driver activates the car's Track Mode, speed units disappear from the speedometer. The display shows vehicle speed in numbers but does not specify mph or km/h. This wouldn't be illegal or an issue if the driving mode could only be accessed on closed courses, but it's available on the street, where a lack of accurate speed information could become dangerous, or lead to unwarranted speeding fines for owners.