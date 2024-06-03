Tesla Model 3 Performance To Debut With 627 HP

The leaked pictures of Euro-spec Tesla Model 3 Performance offer the best look at the upcoming performance sedan. The leak confirms staggered wheels, with meaty 275/30 R20 tires on the rear axle and a dual-motor configuration featuring new performance drive units. The market debut is rumored to be in May, with an official announcement in the coming weeks.

A new report claims data from the Korean Ministry of Environment show that the upcoming Model 3 Performance will have 627 horsepower thanks to a new 412-hp rear motor. This is a massive upgrade over the previous unit, which delivered 100 horsepower less. The front motor and the battery pack are identical to those in the refreshed Model 3 Long Range.