Tesla Model 3 Project Highland Caught In Stunning Detail

Tesla hasn’t released any design or specification details of the refreshed Model 3 yet, but netizens and enthusiasts have been circulating spy images of the test mules for several weeks now. New high-resolution shots from Palo Alto, California, give us the most detailed glimpse so far of the so-called Project Highland version.

Photographer Colin W. posted images (gallery below) of a black prototype on Twitter – its front and rear sections appear hidden under black covers, while its side profile remains exposed, similar to previously spotted test mules.