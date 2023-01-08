Tesla Model 3 Project Highland Caught In Stunning Detail

Tesla hasn’t released any design or specification details of the refreshed Model 3 yet, but netizens and enthusiasts have been circulating spy images of the test mules for several weeks now. New high-resolution shots from Palo Alto, California, give us the most detailed glimpse so far of the so-called Project Highland version.
 
Photographer Colin W. posted images (gallery below) of a black prototype on Twitter – its front and rear sections appear hidden under black covers, while its side profile remains exposed, similar to previously spotted test mules.


