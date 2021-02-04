Tesla Model 3 Rapidly Becoming The Taxi Cab Of Choice In New York City

The Tesla Model 3 is becoming more popular as a yellow cab in New York City as more people adopt the electric car after doing the math.



In October 2019, Electrek was first to report that the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC), which oversees the city’s fleet of yellow cabs, has approved the Tesla Model 3 as the first electric vehicle to be eligible to become a yellow cab in New York City.

It took another year after that for the first Model 3 yellow cab to hit the road.