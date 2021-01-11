Tesla Model 3 Selling Like Hotcakes In Singapore Despite Costing $125,000

The island city-state of Singapore, located in Southeast Asia, is widely regarded as the most expensive place in the world to buy a new car. Taxes and import costs (as well as emissions charges for non-EVs) result in cars typically costing around three to four times as much in Singapore as they would in the US. An entry-level Honda Civic for example retails at the equivalent of $83,000 there. So, when Tesla entered the Singaporean market earlier this year locals weren’t expecting their cars to be cheap – even if their EV status meant they could dodge all the emissions charges. And they weren’t wrong, with a base Model 3 SR+ costing the equivalent of around $125k after all incentives have been applied and registration fees paid. Fancy a Model 3 Performance, perhaps with a few options? Prepare to fork out over $160,000 after you’ve paid your mandatory Certificate of Entitlement required for all new vehicles in Singapore. Tesla doesn’t sell the Long Range Model 3 in Singapore, meanwhile the Model S, X and Y are also all yet to reach the island.



