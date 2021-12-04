Tesla Model 3 Takes On The Porsche Taycan S Turbo On The Track - The Results Will SHOCK You

The Tesla Model 3 is starting to become a popular vehicle for track enthusiasts in Japan. In the recently held All Japan EV Grand Prix at the Fuji Speedway in Oyama, the event’s flagship EV-1 category featured five Model 3s from several different teams. But this time around, the event also hosted a new, formidable electric car—the 560 KW Porsche Taycan Turbo S. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is a powerhouse all-electric sports car that was bred on the cruel turns of the Nurburgring. As such, the organizers of the All-Japan EV Grand Prix were quite excited about the vehicle. The Taycan Turbo S was deployed by the GULF Racing Team, which also had a Model 3 in the race. Other Teslas in the event included a pair of modified Model 3s from Team Taisan, which were partially modified with parts from aftermarket EV company Unplugged Performance.





