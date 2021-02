Tesla finally unveiled the highly-anticipated new Model S and Model X.

Model 3 and Model Y, which are cheaper, have had better technology in recent years, including faster Supercharging, and it affected the sales of the flagship vehicles.

Model X and Model X sales have been declining over the last few years, but Tesla is hoping that the new versions, which have caught up with Model 3 and Model Y in some specs and far exceeded them in others, are going to boost sales.