Tesla Model S Catches Fire 3 Weeks After Arriving At Junkyard

Sacramento Metro Fire put out their first Tesla fire last week. Firefighters extinguished the flames engulfing a Tesla Model S that had been sitting in a Sacramento wrecking yard for three weeks after an accident.

“This was the 1st and only. The vehicle sat parked in a wrecking yard for 3 wks after a vehicle accident (not involving fire), and then caught fire in the yard. Our crews were dispatched and ensured the vehicle was extinguished after well over an hour of firefighting operations,” stated Metro Fire of Sacramento.

According to Metro Fire, the Tesla Model S fire started in the vehicle’s battery compartment. Firefighters had difficulty extinguishing the flames because the cells in the battery compartment would reignite. Metro Fire and workers from the wrecking year turned the Model S on its side to expose the battery compartment and get to the root of the flames.