Tesla Model S Caught With Active Aerodynamics Circling Nürburgring

For all of its supercar performance, the Tesla Model S Plaid doesn’t really have much of the performance technology we expect from a supercar. The most obvious example is that hallmark of modern supercardom, active aerodynamics. But that might be changing.

Our spy photographers caught a Tesla Model S Plaid lapping the Nürburgring with a retractable wing that also changed its angle throughout the lap. Seen here changing its pitch from one shot to the next, it would appear that Tesla is looking for higher cornering speeds.