Tesla Model S Goes Up In Flames In Pennsylvania - Takes Firefighters 2 HOURS To Extinguish

Volunteer firefighters in rural Pennsylvania were forced to use 12,000 gallons of water over the course of two hours to put out a Tesla battery fire that rendered the Model S luxury car unrecognizable on Tuesday. 

The Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company said that they were alerted to the blaze on the western bound lane of Interstate 80, an hour north of Pittsburgh, around 11:00 am Tuesday. 

The company said: 'To give you an idea of the severity, crews can normally extinguish a fully involved vehicle fire with approximately 500 gallons or less.'



