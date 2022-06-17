Tesla Model S Makes It To 1 Million Miles - Owner Now Wants A Lucid Air

On March 28, we told you how Hansjörg Eberhard von Gemmingen is an electric mobility hero. The man had driven his Model S P85+ for more than 1.5 million kilometers (621,371 miles) until January 2022. On March 25, he had to replace the drive unit (DU) in his EV for the ninth time, which showed he got there despite Tesla. Now, Von Gemmingen shared another milestone with his EV: 1 million miles (1,609,344 km).



As far as we know, this is the first Tesla ever to reach such high mileage. We have counted nine DU replacements, but Von Gemmingen stated on Twitter that his car had only eight, which is weird. Before he announced a new broken DU on March 25, he shared on March 21 that he had already had eight motors in his car. Either what he said on March 25 was a false alarm (and the DU is still working), or we missed something.



